Gerry Adams receives 'dreaded' SSSS message on boarding pass

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has revealed he must undergo Secondary Security Screening Selection (S.S.S.S.) when entering the U.S.A.

Mr. Adams posted a photograph of a boarding pass with his name and the acronym S.S.S.S. on it on Wednesday morning.

S.S.S.S. is an airport security measure used in the U.S.A to select certain passengers for additional inspection.

"Dreaded SSSS. Aris," Tweeted Mr. Adams.

It's not the first time Mr. Adams has been selected by U.S. authorities for additional inspection.

Mr. Adams posted similar pictures showing the same S.S.S.S. acronym in 2017.