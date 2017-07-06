Laois to remember Martin McGuinness

Laois town will host a special event in memory of the late Martin McGuinness this month.

The event is being organised by a Mountmellick group, at the 1916 Commemorative Garden in Laois town.

Mr. McGuinness was 66 years-old when he passed away after an illness in March.

"This is being organised by local people who wish to remember and honour the man and his life," said Jane Lloyd, one of the organisers of the tribute.

"There are no special guests or speakers invited. We plan to read poetry and lay a wreath at the 1916 memorial at Derrycloney," she added.

The tribute will take place on Saturday July 15, at the Commemorative Garden in Derrycloney, Mountmellick at 3pm.

All are invited to attend.