Martin McGuinness' son names baby boy after his father

Martin McGuinness' son, Emmett.
Martin McGuinness' son Emmett has named his newborn baby boy after his father.

Martin McGuinness passed away in March this year after a short illness.

Emmett McGuinness shared the news of his son's birth on social media on Sunday.

"Baby Máirtín Rua McGuinness, born last night [Saturday]. Altnagelvin hospital brought back very mixed emotions but today is a good day. Over the moon," said Emmett.

Replying to the good news, Sinn Fein Senator, Padraig MacLochlainn said: "Congratulations to you both. Wonderful news."

Martin McGuinness.

