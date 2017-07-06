Mullan criticizes proposed cut to school uniform grant

Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, Karen Mullan, has branded a proposed £3m reduction to school uniform grants as an "attack on children and families from deprived communities".
Ms. Mullan said: "This proposed reduction is an attack on children and families from deprived communities and a further result of Tory austerity cuts.
"Since the Tories came into power we have seen over a billion cut from the North's block grant."
She added: "The DUP in their support for Theresa May's Tory government has handed them a blank cheque for their cuts and a Tory Brexit.
"Sinn Féin have asked for urgent meetings with both the Education Authority and the Department and will be calling on them to reverse this cut immediately."
