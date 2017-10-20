Search

POLL: Do you support the Mayor of Derry's decision to not meet Prince Charles?

Prince Charles (left) and Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sinn Fein Colr. Maolosa McHugh.
Prince Charles (left) and Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sinn Fein Colr. Maolosa McHugh.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Maolíosa McHugh, will not meet with Prince Charles when he visits Derry.

Do you agree or disagree with the decision taken by Sinn Fein Colr. McHugh - tell us below.