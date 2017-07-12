Search

POLL: Is it time to ban ALL bonfires?

Bonfire in the Lower Shankill in Belfast. (Photo: Presseye/Kelvin Boyce)

Bonfire in the Lower Shankill in Belfast. (Photo: Presseye/Kelvin Boyce)

Bonfires on both sides of the community in the North divide opinion.

We want you to tell us if, in light of the recent Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland, you think it is now time to ban ALL bonfires.