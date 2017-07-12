Search

Social Media: Reaction to 'disgusting' Martin McGuinness effigy on Belfast bonfire

The effigy of the late Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in Belfast has been widely condemned by people on opposing sides of the community in the North.

The effigy of the late Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in Belfast has been widely condemned by people on opposing sides of the community in the North.

Members of the public are using social media to convey their disgust at the decision to place an effigy of the late Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in Belfast.

Here is a snapshot of what some had to say.