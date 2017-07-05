'Stop MLAs' salaries NOW' say 'Journal' readers

Almost 100 per cent of online readers of the Derry Journal believe MLAs should not receive their salaries until a deal on power-sharing is reached.

The North has been without its devolved government since January.

Talks between Sinn Fein and the DUP failed to reach an agreement earlier this week and have now been put on hold over the summer.

More than 5,000 people took part in an online poll that asked if people thought MLAs should continue to receive their salaries - 95 per cent of readers said no.

The poll was published on the Derry Journal website on Tuesday.

Whilst lacking in real influence, the poll provides insight into how the electorate feel about the current political situation in the North.