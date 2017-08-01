Taoiseach to attend North's gay Pride event

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has confirmed he will attend a gay Pride event in the North this coming weekend.

Later this week, Mr. Varadkar will make his first official trip North since replacing Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

Mr. Varadkar, who is openly gay, is unable to attend the annual gay Pride march through the streets of Belfast but insists he plans to promote the right of the L.G.B.T. community by attending a special breakfast on Saturday morning.

"I will attend the Pride breakfast on Saturday morning in Belfast to express my support for equality before the law for Catholics, Protestants, non-religious people, men, women, gay people and straight people.

"And I won't be making any compromises about that for anyone really."

The Taoiseach will meet with representatives of the DUP during his trip.

The DUP notoriously refuse to support the introduction of same sex marriage in Northern Ireland.