United Ireland inevitable says Katie Hopkins

Controversial newspaper columnist, Katie Hopkins, believes the reunification of Ireland is inevitable.

In an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Hopkins revealed that she supported the DUP and said she believed Northern Ireland will eventually leave the United Kingdom.

"I don't think that Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK," said Hopkins.

"I can't imagine a time where we continue the divisions of countries according to lives that don't seem to make sense anymore."

Hopkins continued: "The DUP increasingly have a role here in British life. I find the DUP and our transfer of cash to them was a curious thing. But a lot of what they stand for seems to be fairly sensible politics in my book. I am a supporter."

Katie Hopkins was promoting her new book which goes on sale this week.