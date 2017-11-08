VIDEO: 'Enough of the bulls**t' - Sinn Fein T.D. to Housing Minister

Sinn Fein T.D. Imelda Munster didn't mince her words when questioning Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy T.D. in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Deputy Munster was grilling Minister Murphy on the the current state of the private rental sector in the South of Ireland.

Sinn Fein T.D. Imelda Munster and Irish Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy. (Photo/Video: Oireachtas TV)

"And in all fairness Minister, no more of your defensive bulls**t Minister, it's action and support for this motion."

Deputy Munster was reacting to a recent piece of investigative journalism carried out by RTE Investigates programme which highlighted some of the shocking slum-like conditions within the Irish private rental sector.

Deputy Munster accused Minister Murphy and the Fine Gael-led minority government of an inability to "grasp this reality" and of not "having the will to deal with it in a meaningful way".

Minister Murphy responded by referring to the finding of the RTE Investigates programme.

"This is not the Ireland that we stand for," said Minister Murphy.

"Not for the people of this republic or for those we invite to come here to live, work and contribute."