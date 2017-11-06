VIDEO: Gerry Adams dedicates new book to memory of Martin McGuinness

Sinn Fein President, Gerry Adams, has dedicated a new book he wrote to the memory of his late friend, Martin McGuinness.

Mr. Adams revealed his decision to dedicate 'Never Give Up' to Martin McGuinness and wife Bernie McGuinness in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has dedicated his new book to the memory of Martin McGuinness and to his wife Bernie McGuinness. (Video: Sinn Fein)

'Never Give Up' is a collection of writings by Mr. Adams.

The book explores a wide array of topics including his decision to stand for election in Co. Louth, suicide prevention and women's rights.

"I dedicate the book to the memory of Martin McGuinness and I dedicate the book to his wife Bernie McGuinness," said Mr. Adams.

As one would expect, the book deals with many serious issues however there are moments of humour and laughter too.

"There is, I like to think, some humorous pieces, some personal pieces and things that happen in everyday life.

"For those who are familiar with my writings I hope it gives them a wee bit of joy and a wee bit of distraction," said Mr. Adams.

Martin McGuinness passed away in March after a short illness.