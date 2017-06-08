VIDEO: James McClean home to vote

Republic of Ireland and West Bromwich Albion star, James McClean, was in Derry on Thursday to cast his vote in the general election.

McClean, who is currently on international duty with Ireland, found time to travel North and cast his vote.

The 28 year-old sports star also appeared in a short video where he encouraged voters to support Sinn Fein candidate for Foyle, Elisha McCallion.

"I am encouraging people to come out today and vote for Sinn Fein and vote for Elisha McCallion," said McClean.

Mrs. McCallion, who can be seen standing beside McClean in the video, quips, "everybody get out and vote, it doesn't matter about the rain, vote Sinn Fein."