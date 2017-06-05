VIDEO: Jeremy Corbyn calls for Theresa May to resign

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has called on British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to resign over the cuts to policing she made when Home Secretary.

With the general election only three days away, Mr. Corbyn said he would like to see Mrs. May resign because of her of decision to reduce the police force by 22,000 personnel from 2010-2016.

Asked by ITV if he supported calls for Mrs. May to resign Mr. Corbyn said: "Indeed I would, because there's been calls made by a lot of very responsible people on this who are very worried that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem - yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers."

The cuts made by the Home Office have come under intense scrutinty in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.