WATCH: Gerry Adams heckled over €30 bottle of wine

Sinn Fein President and T.D., Gerry Adams, was heckled by opposing politicians in the Irish parliament on Thursday after suggesting members of the cabinet spend €30 on bottles of wine.

Mr. Adams was discussing the Irish government's budget, which he described as "bonkers" and "unbelievable".

However, T.D.s from opposing parties began to heckle Mr. Adams when he appeared to suggest members of the cabinet would not think twice about spending €30 on a bottle of wine - the same amount, according to Mr. Adams, older people in Ireland will lose in the budget.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen asked: "Where does the Deputy buy his wine?"

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "I know Deputy Adams likes to travel first class whenever he can find someone to pay for him, but I am not sure who is buying his bottles of wine for him. It is some bottle of wine that costs €30."