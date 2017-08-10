WATCH: Martin McGuinness' Life and Politics remembered at Féile an Phobail

A remarkable video detailing a discussion about the life and politics of the late Martin McGuinness at Féile an Phobail has been published online.

The video, which is just more than 30 minutes long, was uploaded to Sinn Fein's YouTube channel.

The discussion was chaired by Irish republican, author and former Sinn Fein Director of Publicity, Danny Morrison.

In the video, Sinn Fein Deputy Leader and T.D. Mary-Lou McDonald and former Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle, Mitchell McLaughlin, talk about their memories of Martin McGuinness and explain why they think he was so unique.

McGuinness attendance at a state banquet hosted by the British Queen in Windsor Castle in 2014.

"We need to be very honest with ourselves - that [McGuinness attending a state banquet in Windsor Castle] didn't always play well with us at all levels of Irish nationalism," said Ms. McDonald.

Martin McGuinness in his younger years.

"But here's the significant measure of Martin [McGuinness] - he knew and was convinced that this was uncomfortable, unpalatable but necessary and the right thing to do.

"Once he had that compass set in his head he would never falter, never second guess himself and for me that was his most standout quality."

"He had the capacity to make nationalist Ireland right across the island walk tall," she added.

Martin McGuinness passed away on March 21 after a short illness; he was was 66 years-old.