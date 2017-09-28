WATCH: Martina Anderson to be international observer at Catalonian independence referendum

Sinn Fein MEP, Martina Anderson, has travelled to Barcelona to act as an international observer in the Catalonian independence referendum on Sunday.

Sinn Fein shared a video on Twitter of Ms. Anderson who explained why she was there.

"I am absolutely honoured to be given the privilege to be here along with Lynn Boylan MEP as international observers," said Ms. Anderson.

"Eighty per cent of the people living in Catalonia have expressed a desire to exercise their democratic right to vote on Sunday and we are here to witness that."

Ms. Anderson is head of a Sinn Fein delegation of more than 25 people who have travelled to Barcelona to witness the independence referendum first hand.

"I want to see a big number of people turn up in Derry at the wall [Free Derry Wall] at 2.30pm to send a message of international solidarity - long live international solidarity," she said.

The Spanish government will deploy extra police from outside Catalonia to polling stations to stop people from voting in the referendum.

The regional government in Catalonia say the vote will go ahead but the Spanish government have repeated their intentions to stop the referendum from proceeding.

A poll using a sample of 1,000 people carried out on September 16 by Opinòmetre on behalf of Catalonian newspaper Ara predicted a vote in favour of indepence (44.1 per cent) with those voting against six points behind with 38.1 per cent of the vote.