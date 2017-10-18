WATCH: Taoiseach's united Ireland comments 'unhelpful' - Gerry Adams

Sinn Fein President, Gerry Adams, has described comments made by the Taoiseach on any future Irish reunification referendum as "unhelpful".

Mr. Adams made the remark during Taoiseach's Questions in Dáil Éireann on Wednesday. He was referring to an interview Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, gave to BBC Spotlight which was broadcast on Tuesday evening."Your remarks on BBC last night on any future unity referendum were most unhelpful," said Teachta Dála Adams.

In the interview, Mr. Varadkar said he would not like to see a united Ireland formed by a small majority.

“I wouldn’t like us to get to the point whereby we are changing the constitutional position here in Northern Ireland on a 50% plus one basis," said Taoiseach.

“One of the best things about the Good Friday Agreement is that it did get very strong cross border support – that’s why there was a 70% vote for it. “I don’t think that there would be a 70% vote for a united Ireland in the morning, for example, or anything remotely to that.”