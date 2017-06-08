Poll station open across Foyle and East Derry

Polling stations have opened at primary schools and community centres across Foyle and East Derry this morning.

The counting of the votes cast in the snap Westminster election will begin shortly after polling closes at 10pm this evening.

The ballot boxes will be brought to Foyle Arena in Derry’s Waterside and will be verified before counting begins for the two constituences.

The first result is expected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The first past the post system is in operation for today’s general election, with the Electoral Office Northern Ireland advising voters to put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on the ballot paper.

The candidate who has received the most votes is elected to represent the constituency, and there are no transfers.

Those heading to a polling station today are required to produce one of the following documents to confirm their identity:

*A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

*A UK, Irish or EU passport (note: EU passports are not accepted at UK Parliamentary elections)

*An Electoral Identity Card

*A Translink Senior SmartPass

*A Translink 60+ SmartPass

*A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

*A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

The Electoral Office has advised that the identification document does not need to be current, but the photograph must be of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm your identity.

It also doesn’t matter if the identity document has a different address to your current address on the register.

If you don’t have your poll card with you, just ask a member of polling station staff to direct you to the right table.

If at 10pm you are in the polling station, or in a queue outside the polling station, you will still be allowed to vote.

There are five candidates standing in Foyle and six in East Derry.

In Foyle the candidates standing are in alphabetical order: John Doherty (Alliance), Mark Durkan (SDLP), Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Elisha McCallion (Sinn Fein) and Gary Middleton (DUP).

In East Derry the candidates standing are: Gregory Campbell (DUP), Richard Holmes (UUP), Chris McCaw (Alliance), Dermot Nicholl (Sinn Fein), Stephanie Quigley (SDLP) and Liz St Claire-Legge (Conservative).