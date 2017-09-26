‘Positive meeting’ on Meenan Square regeneration plans

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has described a meeting held in Stormont to get an update on the Urban Villages Project and discuss plans for the regeneration of Meenan Park area as “positive”

The Foyle MLA was speaking to the ‘Journal’ after meeting representatives from the Executive Office and the Urban Villages project.

Ms. Mullan said “I felt it was important that this meeting took place to get an update on plans for the regeneration of Meenan Park area and the Urban Villages initiative.

“Officials have confirmed that organisations will know the outcome of the first assessment of the capital projects at the end of September.

“It’s important that it is kept on the agenda and to ensure that we all do everything we can to make it a success for the entire Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain areas.

“The meeting was very positive and I look forward to seeing these plans being developed in the future for the betterment of the local community ,businesses and visitors to the area.

“I would like to commend the good work of the local community, business owners and community organisations on the sterling work they have done in this area.”

In 2016, the late Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster announced that the revitalisation of the Meenan Square shops would be one of the priorities of a massive £45m investment across five ‘urban villages’ in the North.