Power cuts a possibility this afternoon, warns NIE

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks has warned power cuts are likely when the former hurricane Ophelia hits Ireland this afternoon and is reminding customers what to do if affected.

“Due to the severe weather warning across Northern Ireland, there is a possibility of damage to the electricity network,” the electricity firm, which transports electricity to over 860,000 customers,” in the North stated.

“If you lose electricity supply, please call our customer helpline on 03457 643 643,” he added.