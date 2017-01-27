Pressure mounts on Causeway Council to build new community centre in Greysteel

Pressure is mounting on council officials to “get on” with plans for a new community centre in Greysteel after the current building was damaged by strong gusts.

The roof of the centre, a 23-years-old prefab, was damaged by high winds last Wednesday night.

Council workers laid sandbags on the roof yesterday as a short term measure and the centre remains open for business.

Now, Causeway Coast & Glens Council is being called on to expedite plans for a new build centre. Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Nicholl said: “£250,000 had been set asideby the former Limavady Borough Council for this project and I’d like to think that after what happened, plans for a new community centre will be expedited.

“I think this shows there is an urgent need for that,” added Colr. Nicholl. “It’s time for council to get on with it.”

Office administrator with Greysteel Community Association, Raymond O’Hara, said the centre is the hub of the community and has served people well over the last two decades.

He said council has always maintained the building well, but he fears it’s literally falling apart and other problems will surface. “The centre is really busy at the minute and we have a lot of classes on,” said Mr. O’Hara. “Now is the time for the council to make a decision and get on with plans for a new build.”

The ‘Journal’ asked Causeway Coast & Glens Council for comment on the matter but they had not responded at the time of going to Press.