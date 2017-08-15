Principal urges Leaving Cert pupils to consider their options

The principal of Crana College has urged Leaving Cert students to take a bit of time to consider their results.

Kevin Cooley said those receiving their results tomorrow should not panic and should know that there are always options, whatever the results.

Hundreds of students across Inishowen and the rest of Donegal will find out tomorrow afternoon how they got on in their Leaving Cert exams.

Mr Cooley advised their students that Crana College management and staff will be in the college over the next few days and weeks to offer advice and help students with the decisions regarding course options they may have to make.

Speaking ahead of the results being issued, Mr Cooley said: “The advantage students have nowadays is that should they happen fall short by a few points of their first choice course there are always other courses that will lead them to their desired career.

“The advice I give our students in the lead up to and in the moments after they receive their results is to take time to let it all sink in, not to make any quick decisions and not to panic if they think they will not get their first course of choice.

“The new Leaving Cert Points Scale will be introduced for the first time this year and has been changed to reduce the number of students who get the exact same points score.

“The Central Applications Office (CAO) believe that the new points scale will reduce the need for random selection in the allocation of third level places.

“Our students have been well informed about how the new points scale will work but should they have any doubts they can speak to staff in the school and also use the many Points Calculator apps available online.”

Mr Cooley also paid tribute to the hard work the students have put in over the past months and years.

He said: “The second week in August is always a stressful time of the year for Leaving Cert students and their parents but I have every confidence that our 6th Year students have put in the hard work and study over the past two years and have performed well in their June exams.

“The teachers who taught Leaving Cert courses will be as eager as their students to find out their results and many of them will be in the school on Wednesday morning to offer their support.

“I wish all Leaving Cert students in Buncrana the very best of luck receiving their results and I wish them the all the very best in the next stage of their education and careers.”

Crana College will be open from 9.45am on tomorrow (Wednesday) for the distribution of the Leaving Certificate Results.

Results will also be available online from 12 noon. For those wishing to avail of the online service, contact the school for a PIN to access your results at the following link: www.gov.ie/services/online-examination-results/

Over 50,000 Leaving Certificate Examinations students right across Ireland are expected to get their results today.