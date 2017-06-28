Prizes up for grabs at ‘The Range’ grand opening this week

The Range will celebrate the grand opening of its Derry superstore on Friday with giveaways for the first 50 people in the queue, including a star prize for the first in line.

The new store, which is located on the Buncrana Road, will be officially opened at 9am on Friday by a special guest plus the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh.

The new branch in the city follows the successful opening of The Range in Ballymena last October.

It will be the second store from the retail chain in Northern Ireland.

The Derry store is creating around 80 part-time and full-time jobs, from store and department managers to warehouse workers and administrators.

The new branch will provide products across 16 departments including - Furniture, Home Interiors, DIY, Arts & Crafts.

The store will have a large seasonal department selling a selection of luxury garden furniture, barbecues and solar lighting.

It will also include a large outdoor garden centre with a choice of plants, plus a family café.

Opening offers will be running across all departments until July 16, with some extra exclusive bargains to choose from.

There is also a wide selection of activities planned for the grand opening with the Downtown Radio Promo Team presenting their popular Roadshow from the new Derry store on Friday morning.

They will be running a competition for a handful of customers to win a share of £250 as a gift card to spend in their new store.

The company’s own mascot, “Captain Range,” will also be attending to assist customers and provide balloons for the young and young at heart.

The celebrations are set to continue over the weekend with free children’s face painting by ‘Snazaroo’ and a free craft demo by ‘Trimcraft,’ on Saturday, July 1st.

There will also be a free craft demo by ‘Design Objectives’ running in-store this Sunday, July 2.

Devon-based entrepreneur, Chris Dawson, the owner and founder of “The Range,” commenting on the gala opening said: “Opening a new store is always an exciting moment for the company and the new Buncrana Road store is no exception.

“This is the second store to open in Northern Ireland and is a great step in the company’s progression and growth.

“We are confident that the new store and job creation will be a welcome boost to the city,” he added.

“We would like to invite the local community to come and join us on Friday to celebrate the grand opening and get some fantastic bargains.”