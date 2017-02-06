Proceeds handed over after Bloody Sunday collections

Bloody Sunday family members have expressed gratitude to all of those who bought black ribbons locally during this year’s commemorations of the 1972 massacre.

Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly presented the proceeds of the Black Ribbon Appeal to relatives on Friday past at Museum of Free Derry.

John Kelly, brother of Michael Kelly who died on Bloody Sunday, said: “Every year the Black Ribbon Appeal is held to help pay for annual commemoration events, and we are very grateful to Sinn Fein and to everyone in the city who support us annually through this simple but thoughtful appeal.”

The cheque presentation came after a week of events commemmorating the 1972 killings.

Crowds of local people joined a diverse range of activists and bands from across Ireland and beyond today at the Bloody Sunday March for Justice. A poignant service was also held at the Bloody Sunday monument in the Bogside.

Those killed on Bloody Sunday were Paddy Doherty (31), Gerald Donaghey (17), Jackie Duddy (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), Michael Kelly (17), Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), Barney’ McGuigan (41), Gerald McKinney (35) Willie McKinney (26), William Nash (19), Jim Wray (22), and John Young (17), while John Johnston (59) died later from injuries he received that day.