Professional ‘Rabbit Catcher’ from Limavady gears up for sports fair

Ireland’s only professional rabbit catcher, Steven McGonigal from Limavady is gearing up for one of the country’s largest country sports events.

The Roe Valley man is Game fair Director of the Irish Game Fair & Fine Food Festival on the 24th and 25th June at Shanes Castle Country Antrim.

The event, first held in 1978, has grown to become Ireland’s largest country sports event and hosts a weekend of pursuits such as fishing, shooting and a variety of dog competitions. Competitoirs are from England, Scotland and Wales.

Steven has been involved in country sports since he was a child and is Ireland’s only professional Rabbit Catcher. He has written and published several country sports books and continues to write for several magazines, at home and abroad.