PSNI searching the Foyle after reports person entered river

The PSNI have confirmed they are searching along the River Foyle following reports a person went into the river on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported police, Fire & Rescue Service and Ambulance Service personnel at Foyle Bridge in Derry yesterday amid reports that a person had entered the river.

PSNI Inspector Ian Hunt said: “Police have been conducting searches of the River Foyle following reports that a person went into the river yesterday evening (Tuesday 8 August).”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson meanwhile said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 5.29pm yesterday afternoon following reports of incident at Foyle Bridge.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle and one A&E crew attended the scene.

“No one was transported to hospital.”