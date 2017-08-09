Search

PSNI searching the Foyle after reports person entered river

The Foyle Bridge in Derry.
The Foyle Bridge in Derry.

The PSNI have confirmed they are searching along the River Foyle following reports a person went into the river on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported police, Fire & Rescue Service and Ambulance Service personnel at Foyle Bridge in Derry yesterday amid reports that a person had entered the river.

PSNI Inspector Ian Hunt said: “Police have been conducting searches of the River Foyle following reports that a person went into the river yesterday evening (Tuesday 8 August).”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson meanwhile said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 5.29pm yesterday afternoon following reports of incident at Foyle Bridge.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle and one A&E crew attended the scene.

“No one was transported to hospital.”