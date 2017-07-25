PSNI seize drugs paraphernalia in St Columb’s Park

Police officers in Derry have seized drugs paraphernalia after spotting underage drinkers in St Columb’s Park.

The ‘bong’ type devices were uncovered during patrols in the park by officers from Waterside Community Neighbourhood Partnership Team in conjunction with Reducing Offending Unit.

Police patrols of the area have been ramped up following a spate of recent incidents in and around the Waterside parkland, including underage drinking, anti-social behaviour and reports of sectarian attacks.

The Council meanwhile is also undertaking a review of security, while meetings between various agencies to examine how best to tackle the problems are ongoing.

The PSNI posted the photo of the drugs paraphernalia on their Derry Facebook page on Monday night, stating:

“It is incredible despite our heavy police presence in the park we still encountered underage drinking and this picture is an example of the drugs paraphernalia left behind in the park.”

Officers have also called on parents to ensure they are aware of what their children are doing.

“Parents do you know where your children are? Who are they with? What are they doing?

“These are some simple questions you can ask to keep your children safe and assist us to ensure our park is a place for all to enjoy.”