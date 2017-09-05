Public meetings on £12.5m health cuts plan

The Western Trust has confirmed that there will be two public events in Derry and Limavady to gather the public’s views on controversial plans to cut £12.5m from its budget.

The 2017/18 Savings Plan was unveiled at a recent meeting of the Trust’s Board.

The Western Trust and the other Trusts across the North have been instructed to make cuts totalling £70m by the Department of Health.

Despite a public outcry and representations from union officials, politicians and others at a public meeting last month, the Board said it was legally bound to go ahead with public consultation on its proposals.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The consultation on the savings plan proposals for health and social care in the Western area runs from August 24, 2017 to October 5, 2017 and the Trust is keen to hear from everyone.”

The Limavady event will take place on Monday, September 18 in the Roe Valley Leisure Centre from 2pm to 4pm. The Derry event will be held on Tuesday, September 26 in the Verbal Arts Centre from 7pm to 9pm.

The spokesperson said: “The Savings Plan consultation is available on the Trust’s website: www.westerntrust.hscni.net. We would like to make our meetings as accessible and inclusive as possible so please let us know in advance if you wish to attend and advise of any specific communications or access requirement, contact: The Equality and Involvement Team, Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, 1 Donaghanie Road, Omagh, BT79 0NS, Tel: 028 8283 5278 or email: equality.admin@westerntrust.hscni.net

People can learn how to make their views known on the ‘Consultations’ area on the Trust’s website: www.westerntrust.hscni.net

To read more on what is being proposed see: www.derryjournal.com/news/health-cut-proposals-where-the-axe-will-fall-1-8134943