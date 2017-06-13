Public urged to have their say on ‘vital’ plans for Derry & Strabane

Local people are being urged to give their opinion on plans to transform lives of local citizens across Derry and Strabane between now and 2032.

Public consultation is now under way on the Council-led draft Strategic Growth Plan, and on a new Local Development Plan Preferred Options Paper, with information sessions to take place throughout June.

The strategies are the result of an extensive public engagement and everyone can now have a say in how they now take shape during public meetings or online.

The Strategic Growth Plan is the local Community Plan, which sets out the long-term vision for the development and improvement of the social, economic and environmental well-being of people across the city and district.

The Local Development Plan Preferred Options Paper sets out the Council’s initial proposals and policy direction, which is aimed at stimulating public feedback and comment and helping interested parties to become involved in a more meaningful way at this earliest stage of Plan preparation.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh urged local people to read both strategies and to consider their potential impact. He said: “Community Planning is a new power for Council and one which we must properly utilise. The Local Development Plan will assist the delivery of the Strategic Growth Plan by guiding development and encouraging investment, co-ordinating infrastructure for our people and protecting our environment to beyond 2032.

Head of Planning with Council, Maura Fox, said: “The public meetings provide the opportunity for everyone - not just industry experts - to come along and give their views on the options laid out in the paper, and to have a direct influence on how we shape the future development of our District.”

A series of events at venues across the city and district are now taking place throughout the month to give the public more insight into both reports and to gauge their views.

To find out more about the roadshow events in your area, see the press advertisements and information at the Council Offices, public buildings and social media.

For further details, go to www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Community-Planning/Public-Consultation.

To read a digital copy of the draft Community Plan, go to www.derrystrabane.com/Community-Planning.

To read the Preferred Options Paper for the LDP and contribute your views, go to www.derrystrabane.com/ldp.