‘Pupil power’ leads to new litter bins in Feeny

Discarded litter is a blight on the countryside and a danger to animals, but a campaign by St Canice’s Primary School in Feeny has helped address the problem.

New bins have been installed between the village and the school by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The action was taken in response to a litter survey conducted as part of an Eco Schools project.

Pupils discovered that discarded rubbish along with a lack of bins was becoming a growing problem.

They also noted that no litter bins were located close to the GAA sports centre

Armed with their findings, the pupils wrote letters to the Council highlighting the litter problem.

The concerns they raised were taken on board, and a number of new bins were recently put in place.

The school also enjoyed a visit from the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, Alderman Maura Hickey, and Waste Management Officer John McCarron.

The Mayor said the pupils and staff of St Canice’s “have shown great pride in their local area with this initiative”

“They should be very proud of what they have achieved,” said the Mayor. “The letters they sent in to Council showed a strong sense of leadership and I’m glad we were able to take positive action by putting litter bins in place. Our time at the school was very enjoyable and it was clear from our question and answer session that the pupils were very knowledgeable about Council and the work it carries out.

“I hope the new bins will greatly reduce the problem of litter in the area.”