Quiz fanatic Gareth on a roll on C4 game show

Ballykelly quiz fanatic Gareth Peoples was flying the flag for the north-west this week when he scored success on what’s known as one of the toughest TV game shows.

The 44-year-old appeared on the daytime Channel 4 show, Fifteen To One, which is hosted by Sandi Toksvig.

After a nervous start, the Ballykelly man found his stride and went on to win his show.

Gareth is no stranger to the quiz world.

In his younger days, he was quiz champion at St. Mary’s, Limavady and went on to set up quiz nights at the family business, The Drummond Hotel, where he works.

The dad-of-12 is no stranger to competing on national television. He’s been on several other TV quiz shows, such as The Chase and Two Tribes.

“I’ve always loved quizzes,” said Gareth. “I don’t do it to be on TV, that’s all secondary. I love to challenge myself and, I’ve always been pretty decent at it.

“It’s one of those things where you could go and fail very badly. It’s like you feel almost naked on TV, standing in front of people.”

However, Gareth is delighted his fourth appearance on national television went so well. He admits he had some luck on his side as well.

“I was a bit late answering my first question, but I got the second one right. I survived the nominations and I was up against a really good player in the end, but it worked out well. I was lucky,” he said.

To reach the grand final, Gareth needs to be placed in the top 15, something he believes he has a decent chance of achieving.

Gareth’s success on Wednesday means he is currently at number four on the list after 24 shows.

“I think I’ve a decent chance,” he said, explaining he hopes to find out his final position in mid-June.

Gareth said the support he’s had from family and friends has been “humbling”.

He added: “It’s a surreal feeling, watching the show. I thought I would be put out in the first round, and had an intense battle with an excellent quiz player at the end.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the weekend, and met some great people.”

Originally hosted by William G. Stewart, Fifteen To One is renowned for being one of the toughest general knowledge challenges on television.

The quiz show is also one of the most popular shows, regularly pulling in huge viewer numbers.

If you missed Gareth’s appearance you can catch it online at channel4.com/programmes/fifteen-to-one.