Racist banner aimed at Celtic footballer placed on Belfast bonfire

A racist banner aimed at Celtic footballer Scott Sinclair has been placed on a bonfire in Belfast.

The writing on the banner reads: 'Scott Sinclair loves bananas'.

Photographs of the racist banner were shared countless times on social media on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein MLA for West Belfast, Fra McCann described the incident as a "disgusting attack".

"Another example of the vile bigotry and racism that exists within loyalism and unionism. This is a disgusting attack on a Celtic player because of his ethnic background and only highlights the twisted nature of what these people call 'culture'."

One Rangers fan was so incensed at the banner that he Tweeted: "That Scott Sinclair banner is sick. It's a disgrace and should be removed. It's an embarrassment and doesn't represent Orange culture or RFC."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are investigating complaints about various materials some of which are clearly distasteful, placed on the bonfire.

"Where police are aware of a crime being committed, an investigation will follow.

"We take hate crime very seriously and actively investigate all incidents reported to us. Hate crime is wrong on all levels and the PSNI will do everything it can to ensure that everyone, from whatever background, can live free from prejudice, fear and discrimination."