Radical Bookfair is set to return  to Bogside as an annual event

The second annual Radical Book Fair at Pilots Row Community Centre has been organised for January in the city’s Bogside area.

A spokesman for the book fair said that following the success of the first fair this year, had prompted them to make the event an annual affair.

“Following on from this year’s event held during the Bloody Sunday week of events we have had continuous support and encouragement to make the Radical Bookfair an annual event as part of the political calendar of Derry,” he said.

“Our first Radical Bookfair played host to many participants from all over Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales played part of the Bloody Sunday week of events leading up to the annual Bloody Sunday March, which itself hosted a series discussions and debates, film and theatre that centred around a wide range of local, national and international contemporary social justice issues.

“As ever we would like to extend our hand to participants again to the Radical Bookfair with different visions, ideas, practices and radical traditions. Again we hope that our second annual book fair will be used as an opening in support of small press publishers and independent booksellers and producers, circulating radical reading materials and information from independent distributors, non-party political campaigns and groups to share their publications and merchandise, which normally would be hard or impossible to find at mainstream bookshops.

“Books of local, national and international interests including social and labour history as well as themes covering radical feminism, queer liberation, anarchism, Marxism, republicanism and environmentalism.

“It is worth noting that Derry has a long and proud tradition of working-class radicalism which has influenced many historical events, standing out beyond most other cities that has both challenged and changed society around us for the better.

“At present, we are allocating stall space and as seen last year at our first ever radical bookfair, space is limited.

“If your bookstore, distribution or publishing collective would like to book a place at the radical bookfair then now is the time to confirm.

“At the moment things are starting to take shape and it’s looking to be an amazing day of stalls, books, records, zines from independent booksellers, political and historical groups, local radical projects, small press and more.”

Find out more at https://derryradicalbookfair.wordpress.com/