Rally in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners tonight

Sinn Féin Republican Youth have urged local people to attend a rally tonight in Derry in support of Palestinian Hunger Strikers.

Chairperson of Sinn Féin Republican Youth in Derry, Caolán McGinley, said the rally was being held in solidarity with over 1,000 Palestinian political prisoners who are currently on a mass hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

The rally will take place tonight (Friday), April 21, at 7.00 p.m. at the Hunger Strike Memorial on Rossville Street. Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson will deliver the main address at the event.

Caolán McGinley said: “Over 1000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons embarked on a hunger strike on Monday evening, they are protesting in opposition to the inhumane and degrading treatment in which they suffer on a daily basis. The prisoners often endure torture at the hands of prison staff.

“The prisoners’ are demanding that they are allowed to communicate with their families, through the restoration of bi-monthly visits and also by telephone calls.

“They are also calling for an end to administrative detention, a tactic used to imprison Palestinians without trial or due process. The Israeli authorities must abide by international law and end the policy of administrative detention against the Palestinian people.

“Sinn Féin Republican Youth sends solidarity to all Palestinian political prisoners including those currently on Hunger Strike. We call on the people of Derry to join the rally.”