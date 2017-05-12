Rate bills for homes and businesses are being issued

Rate bills for home owners and businesses across Derry and Limavady will begin arriving from today.

The rates bill, which will be issued by Land & Property Services (LPS), outlines the amount due for the billing period April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The bills will includes any unpaid arrears from previous years, together with any rate relief where applicable.

The bills were due to be issued over a month ago but following the collapse of the Executive there have been delays in the setting of the regional rate.

The Departmentr of Finance has stated: “The easiest and most convenient way to pay is by Direct Debit and now you can set up a direct debit online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates-online.

“Currently 58 per cent of bills are paid by direct debit allowing ratepayers to spread the cost of their bill over the 10 month Direct Debit cycle.”

Bills can also be paid online or at post offices, at PayPoint outlets, by telephone or in person at an LPS Customer Information Centre.

The District Rate Subsidy Scheme applies to ratepayers whose rates increased significantly with the merger of some councils in April 2015.