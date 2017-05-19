Recalling shirt factory days at the Tower today

Local people will get a glimpse into Derry’s once booming shirt factory industry this afternoon at a free event in the Tower Museum.

The public event forms part of Shirt Factory Reminiscence Project taking place at the Tower Museum as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

Two days of workshops began yesterday and continue this morning, with the aim to provide an opportunity to reminisce about Derry’s once booming shirt factory industry. The project will then open up to the public later today.

Assistant Education and Access Officer with the Tower Museum, Betty Doherty, said: “The shirt factories had such a huge impact on the social heritage and community development of the city.

“We have a fantastic collection of machines, shirts, bobbins, photographs and all sorts of fantastic bits and pieces that will get people talking.

“On Friday afternoon we invite the general public to come in and learn more about the factories and we would love former workers to come in and share their stories.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Hilary McClintock, said it would be a great opportunity to relive memories of the factory days.

She said: “I think this is a fantastic way for older people to re-visit what were challenging but also very happy times.

“The shirt factories were so much more than just places of work, they were vibrant communities where women not only supported their families, but also established life-long friendships.”