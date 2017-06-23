Relay For Life Legenderry takes place this weekend, and even if you’re not taking part, there’s lots of entertainment planned, so why not come along to St. Columb’s Park.

The opening ceremony starts at 3.00pm tomorrow, Saturday, June 24, and ahead of this from 2.00pm, Candles of Hope will be on sale, and Irish dancers will perform on stage.

The Colmcille Pipe Band and Ukulele Orchestra will perform in the Marquee for the opening ceremony at 3.00pm.

Entertainment will run right through untill 11pm, featuring local talent like Mickey Doherty, Lavengro and Rebecca Harkin.

The special Candle of Hope ceremony will take place at 10.00pm, featuring the Cathedral Gospel Choir, Anne Marie Hickey, Mary Murphy, Hickey Harpist and Poetry readings.

On Sunday, those taking part will be greeted with the Pink Ladies dawn chorus at 7.45am, followed by a thanksgiving service at 8.00am.

Entertainment will run right through until the closing ceremony at 2.00pm which features

Conor Mc Ginty Music, Michael McCafferty, Erin Carlin, Eamon Karran, Felix Healy and the Inishowen Gospel Choir.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LegenderryCRUK/