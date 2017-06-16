Relic of Saint Mother Teresa arrives in Derry

A Relic of Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta has arrived at St Eugene’s Cathedral.

The holy relic has been brought to Derry as part of a National Veneration of the Relic.

The national itinerary has been organised by the Knights of St Columbanus so that the relic of St Teresa of Calcutta can be venerated in the different Dioceses of Ireland.

The “first class relic” of Saint Mother Teresa arrived at St Eugene’s Cathedral Derry with a Ceremony of Welcome at 9.30am followed by a Mass.

Veneration is taking place until the end of the 7.30pm Mass when there will be a Closing Ceremony tonight at 8pm.

After this the relic will be brought to St Malachy’s Church, Coleraine in the Diocese of Down and Connor.