Remembering Our Guardian Angel

The premature death of a loved one can cause great distress in families, but when that loved one was a devoted single mother of four, the loss can be significant for those children left behind.

One Derry family experienced such a tragedy last month, but collectively the four siblings left behind have opted to celebrate their mother’s life by using her passing to bond the close family relationship which their mum had instilled when alive.

Margaret McDaid, from Eastway Gardens, didn’t have an easy passage through her short life having passed away aged 47 years.

The mother of twins Michael and Amanda (24); Declan (22) and Donna-Marie (21), Margaret suffered a litany of illnesses before she passed on and she was laid to rest on Mother’s Day following Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church in Creggan.

Since then the closely knit family have been in discussions with the authorities to retain their family home and they remain adamant that their mum’s teaching and leadership will help make them good citizens.

Son Declan contacted the ‘Journal’ recently having penned a small tribute to his ‘special mammy’ asking us to publish it on behalf of his brothers and sisters.

Having read over his touching tribute, we’ve decided to publish it in full.

“Our Guardian Angel”

To our special Guardian Angel who has been through so much during her very short life.

Our mum has been absolutely amazing having bounced back from so many different illnesses, which necessitated regular periods in and out of hospital.

However, despite her many problems, our mammy battled against all the odds and, to us, she is the true definition of the word ‘fighter.’

She’s since left this life and while we realise that she continues to watch over and guide us, not seeing her in this empty room each day breaks our hearts.

I will never forget the times I stayed with you, keeping you company if only for a cup of tea or just a chat. We always seemed to talk about the past and the times we shared and enjoyed together as a family.

Even though you were take from us at such a young age, you still managed to teach us so many valuable lessons in life, particular lessons on how to respect the people we may come into contact with during our lives.

How could we ever forget your special laugh; your beautiful smile and the way you held each and every one of us as we hugged each other.

You were much more than a mother to me; you were my best friend and I will never, ever forget.

I’m so proud of you, we well love you forever.

Night, night mum.

Your loving son, Declan.

Pictured above are Michael, Donna-Marie, Declan and Amanda and their devoted mother, Margaret McDaid from Creggan.

May she rest in peace.