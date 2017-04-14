Remembrance ceremony for Derry republican

Derry republicans will gather in the City Cemetery on Saturday to remember their late friend and colleague, Dale Moore, who passed away in December.

Dale, a senior member of Sinn Fein in Derry worked as one of the party’s press officers.

A new headstone will be unveiled during the ceremony at Dale’s graveside in the new lower section of the cemetery.

“Dale was well-known and respected throughout Ireland,” said Sinn Fein Councillor, Kevin Campbell.

“He was an inspiration to many of us, despite his failing health he didn’t complain, he got on with what needed done.”

In his graveside oration, Sinn Féin stalwart Mitchel McLaughlin said that Dale, like many of his peers, when needed stood up with courage and determination for what they believed in.

“Dale was a dedicated, good-natured, lifelong republican activist. And that’s how we will always remember him. I would urge all those who knew him to come along on Saturday for the unveiling of his new headstone at 2pm,” said Mr. McLaughlin.