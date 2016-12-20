Remembrance Tree ceremony at Brandywell Grotto

A poignant tree planting ceremony will take place at the Grotto in the Brandywell tonight (Tuesday) at 5.30pm.

The event is being staged to remember all the children and young people from the area who have passed away.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said: “This is a very poignant time of the year for anyone who has lost a loved one particularly a child.

“I approached the local Grotto committee with the proposal to plant a tree at the Grotto in dedication to all the children and young people from the area who have sadly passed away. I was very pleased that they supported the idea.

“I in turn contacted the Woodland Trust with the idea and they very kindly agreed to donate a tree for this ceremony.”

Ms Logue added: “The tree planting ceremony will take place at the Grotto on Tuesday night (20th December) at 5.30pm and I would ask people attending to please bring a candle along.

“Everyone is welcome and this will be followed by a carol service at 6pm in the Gasyard.”