Rename new-look Brandywell after legend Ryan

The new-look Brandywell Stadium should be renamed in honour of Derry City FC legend, Ryan McBride, who died earlier this year, the city’s MP has told the ‘Journal’.

Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion has revealed that her party is to ask Derry & Strabane Council to rebrand the remodelled arena in tribute to the 27-years-old ‘Candy Stripes’ captain who passed away suddenly in March.

Ryan’s family home at Bluebell Hill Gardens is located in the shadow of Brandywell Stadium.

Elisha McCallion told the ‘Journal:’ “The tragic death of Ryan McBride earlier this year touched everyone in this city, particularly all those involved with Derry City Football Club.

“His life, on and off the field, has left a great legacy in our city and the club and its players will continue to draw inspiration from him for many years to come.

“Given the fact that Brandywell Stadium is currently undergoing major redevelopment, to turn it into a state of the art modern facility, it is fitting that Ryan’s legacy should live on through the stadium and the club he loved.

“In order to celebrate his legacy, Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion to Derry and Strabane District Council to formally rename the redeveloped stadium in honour of Ryan McBride.”

Mrs. McCallion said the party was doing so at the request of the Ryan McBride Foundation, which was established in the wake of his death to ensure his legacy lives on.

“The motion will be proposed by Councillor Patricia Logue, an aunt of Ryan’s, and we are hopeful that it will receive cross party support,” added the Foyle M.P.

The new-look stadium - which will include a 955 seater stand, changing rooms, media facilities, meeting spaces and standing room for 270 spectators - is scheduled to be open for the start of the 2018 football season. The stadium will have a capacity of 3,700 fans.