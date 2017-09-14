Reports of man arrested in Creggan police operation

At least one man appears to have been arrested following a police operation in Creggan this morning, Thursday, September 14.

Images of a man apparently being led from a house in Cromore Gardens to one of a number of PSNI vehicles outside were posted by Independent republican councillor, Gary Donnelly, on his social media feed, captioned: “British police raiding a home in Creggan”.

No details of the operation have as yet been disclosed by the PSNI.