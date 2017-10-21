Residents erect own safety signs

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has give his support to residents in the Grangemore Park/Ardgrange area who this week erected road safety signs in the area.

Councillor Kelly said: “These are two very large developments with several hundred homes, so it always very busy with traffic anytime of the day or night. I would get regular requests from residents for the implementation of more traffic safety measures in the area.

“Residents I have spoken to are greatly concerned about this they have told me that they were fed up waiting on safety signs so they bought ones themselves and have erected them this week. This may be not ideal but if it saves one life then it’s worth it.

“I would urge motorists to slow down whilst travelling through the area and to adhere to the speed limits in this built up area.”