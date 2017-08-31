Residents return to homes after security alert

Residents in the Oeghill Park area of Derry were able to return to their homes around midnight after police confirmed an earlier security alert had ended.

Inspector Greg Smyth said information had been "that suggested a device may have been left in the area" and to ensure the safety of local residents and those travelling in and around the area "it was necessary to carry out a thorough search and clearance operation".

"Nothing was found during these searches and evacuated residents were then able to return home.

"When it comes to public safety we cannot take chances and we would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding throughout the operation."