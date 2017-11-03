Residents secure new bus shelter at Culmore

Residents in Culmore have said they are delighted after Derry City & Strabane District Council granted their request for a new bus shelter in the area.

Mary Casey from Culmore Community Partnership, who campaigned for the shelter alongside fellow Partnership member Ethna McCullagh and other local residents, said that prior to the bus shelter being installed, residents had been left exposed to the elements at the bus stop opposite the new shops on Culmore Road.

Mrs. Casey, who has successfully campaigned for other facilities in Culmore in the past, including traffic islands, pelican crossings and signage, said they council had understood the facility was badly needed.

“It is up now and we are all delighted with it,” she said.

“The facility was badly needed. The area is very, very open and there was plenty of room to put it there.

“I had asked specifically for a seating area inside the bus shelter and a front panel and we are delighted that those have been included. They did exactly what was required. “Prior to this people, including elderly people, some of them with walking sticks, were walking down from their houses and had to stand there in all weathers, wind, rain and snow, waiting on the bus. Schoolchildren also use this stop in the morning, so all age groups will now benefit from this shelter.”

Thanking the council and the contractors they appointed to construct the facility, Mrs Casey said: “Coming into the winter if there is snow forecast it will be great to have this shelter there.”