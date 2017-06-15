Rev. Jesse Jackson lays wreath at Martin McGuinness’ grave

US civil rights campaigner Reverend Jesse Jackson today made a poignant visit to the grave of Sinn Féin leader, Martin McGuinness.

Rev. Jackson was joined by Mr. McGuinness’ widow, Bernie, as he laid a wreath at the former deputy First Minister’s grave.

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan, who was among those at the City Cemetery, said: “It was a great honour to welcome the Rev. Jesse Jackson to Derry today as he laid a wreath at the grave of Martin McGuinness, accompanied by Martin’s wife, Bernie, and daughter, Fionnuala.

“Rev. Jackson has played a significant role in the development of the peace process here in Ireland, but has also served as a voice for oppressed people throughout the world.

“He paid a very warm tribute to Martin McGuinness comparing his legacy to that of Dr. Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela and his kind words were very much appreciated.”