Revealed: Parking fines issued in DERRY in 2017

The number of parking fines issued in Derry between January and June 2017 has been revealed.

Derry (2,828) was in third place in terms of towns/cities to have the greatest number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs - parking fines) issued.

Newry was second with 3,612 PCNs while Belfast was way out in front with a mammoth 18,127.

The information was published by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Readers can access the full report at the Department for Infrastructure website.