REVEALED: Winners of 2017 Derry Journal People of the Year Awards

The annual Derry Journal & BetMcLean,com People of the Year Awards took place at the Everglades Hotel tonight (Thursday, Sept 7).

The winners are as follows:

Business Person of the Year: Mary Pat O’Kane, MPA Recruitment, Sponsored by Calor Direct.

Contribution to Arts & Culture: Irena Noonan, Greater Shantallow Community Arts.

Charity Worker of the Year: Donna Marie Logue, La Dolce Vita Project.

Community Development Person of the Year: Glen Development Initiative, Sponsored by Apex Housing Association.

Volunteer of the Year: Deborah McGlinchey, Legenderry Cancer Research UK.

Inspirational Young Talent: Maeve Stillman, St Mary’s College, Sponsored by City of Derry Airport.

Carer of the Year: Ann Doherty, Sponsored by Kelly Fuels Homefire Depot.

Sports Volunteer of the Year: Christopher McGeehan. Sponsored by BetMcLean.com.

Sports Person of the Year: James Gallagher, The Strabanimal; Sponsored by BetMcLean.com.

Inspirational Educator of the Year: Colin Louden, Lisneal College, Sponsored by MPA Recruitment.

Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality Champion of the Year: Ian Orr, Chef at Browns Bonds Hill Group.

Outstanding Bravery: Jim Bradley & Craig Wilson, NIAS.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Martin McGuinness, Sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.